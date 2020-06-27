Walt and Alex Breitinger: Pig prices are grinding to new lows

In times of economic turmoil, investors often flock to precious metals, bonds or cash as they await a clearer outlook. Right now, stocks are seeing only moderate selloffs, and the U.S. dollar and bonds are relatively flat, a sign that gold is outpacing other assets.

So far, gold has stopped short of the round number $1,800 level, trading Friday for $1,783, leaving that psychological barrier as the next target for market bulls.

Market swimming in corn

America’s top crop fell to new lows this week, with futures prices for this fall’s harvest dropping under $3.25 per bushel.

This year’s crop is growing well, with 72% of U.S. corn rated good or excellent right now. Weather for the next two weeks looks favorable across much of the Corn Belt, with much of the Midwest slated to receive rains in the coming days.

A healthy crop will lead to a large harvest, adding to the already-heavy corn supply. As renewed COVID outbreaks threaten to slow economic activity, driving demand could falter, reducing corn-based ethanol demand, as well.

The next big market mover will be the USDA’s report on Tuesday, which will estimate the total planted acres of corn as well as the amount of the “old crop” current still in storage across America.

Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writers'. They can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

