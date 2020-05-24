Walt and Alex Breitinger: Silver reaches breakeven for the year

Prices are now up more than 50% from their mid-March lows, a sign of how drastically investor sentiment has surged during the last two months.

The “silver rush” has proven more urgent than the gold-buying as investors seek both safety and profits during economic uncertainty. Silver is both a safe haven and industrial commodity, helped by low interest rates, speculators and conservative investors, alike. As of midday Friday, July silver futures traded for $17.65.

USDA announces farm aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the details of a much-anticipated farm aid program this week. Under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, U.S. farmers stand to receive compensation for market losses they took due to the coronavirus outbreak and supply chain disruption. Payments are available across a wide range of crops and animals, with amounts varying by the size of market losses.