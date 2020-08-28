Walt and Alex Breitinger: Soybean, lumber prices are flying high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

Soybeans sail

Soybeans neared a one-year high on Friday, exceeding $9.47 per bushel. Prices are shooting higher on continued concerns that weather is too dry in much of the Midwest, especially Iowa and Illinois, the nation’s top two soybean-growing states.

Meanwhile, China continues buying U.S. soybeans at a rapid pace, supporting prices. Rumors that Brazil, the world’s largest soybean exporter, may need to buy U.S. beans due to limited domestic supplies roiled markets as well.

These factors combined to help beans gain over 40 cents per bushel during the week, a jump of nearly 5%.

Fed chair powers gold

In a decision pegged as having massive historic significance, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced on Thursday our central bank will allow higher inflation rates in the future and not snuff out inflation by raising interest rates.