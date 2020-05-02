Walt and Alex Breitinger: Virus continues to wreak havoc on economy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

More commodities below zero?

After crude oil made headlines worldwide last week for trading below zero, many investors began to wonder if other commodities could become worthless.

To market historians, oil is not an aberration; many other markets have plunged below zero as well and serve as a warning that negative prices can come again.

Rotten food prices

As part of the coronavirus supply-chain disruptions, some dairy farmers are seeing demand collapse as processors are overwhelmed and unable to handle additional fresh milk supply. As cows continue to produce milk daily, farmers can be overrun with supply, forcing them to dump their milk on the ground, a sign that it has lost all value in the short run.

Similarly, as slaughterhouses have closed or reduced capacity due to coronavirus outbreaks, poultry and hog farmers have nowhere to take animals and are culling the animals they cannot sell.