Walt Breitinger: 2020, the Year to Remember

In addition to an erratic and contentious election, 2020 rang the bell for record-smashing events. Huge market moves will undoubtedly remain in the minds of investors and commodity traders and will be memorialized in the history of economics for centuries.

What went Down?

This year, the stock market suffered its worst loss in decades. More than 1/3 of its value was lost in less than a month as the financial implications of COVID-19 sank in and massive lay-offs swept the U.S. That crash later recovered as the Fed and Congress orchestrated a bail-out dwarfing any attempted previously in U.S. history in an effort to prop up the economy with the CARE’s Act.

But nothing in the history of formal trading compares to the unimaginable crash in the price of crude oil. Crude oil dropped to not only below zero, but got sucked into a black hole reaching a price of negative $49.00 per barrel on April 20, meaning those who bought it would be paid $49.00 per barrel to take delivery of it. The bizarre crash in crude was also related to the pandemic since travel came to a halt and demand for fuels close to nil.