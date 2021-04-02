Walt Breitinger: A wild elevator ride — and beans, brazil and Bolsonaro

Report Sends Crops on Wild Elevator Ride

Farmers were loving the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wednesday for reporting an unexpected drop in acreage to be planted with corn and soybeans. The shockingly low planting estimates could result in a severe shortage of both crops if any weather problems develop, such as if it’s either too cold or wet during planting, or too hot and dry during mid-summer, or too cold or wet at harvest time. Corn exploded 25 cents per bushel, and beans shot up 70 cents immediately after the report and remained “limit up” by day’s end. Our planting weather looks fine for now, but some meteorologists predict the corn belt could experience dry conditions like the southeast.

The quick recovery in American road travel has created a demand for corn-based ethanol, serving as a bullish factor on the demand side. Wheat acreage was closer to expectation, so that crop was weaker in comparison. Markets fell Thursday and closed earlier than usual due to Good Friday, throwing a sad April Fool’s turn of fortune at both speculators and producers who had been so pleased with Wednesday’s prices. Corn for May delivery traded at $5.60 per bushel, while December corn traded at $4.83.

