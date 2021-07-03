Walt Breitinger: Brutal heat, cookout costs and volatility

Brutal Heat Threatens Humans, Entire Civilization

The unprecedented heat wave hitting all of California, a wide swath of our northwest, and British Columbia has come slightly sooner than climatologists predicted. We’re being served a wake-up call in the form of fatalities in Oregon, Washington, and B.C, along with massive wildfires, drying reservoirs, and infrastructure failures like buckling roads and power cables frying in the heat. The high temperatures are heightening fear of where and how we’ll be impacted. The arctic blast that recently hit Texas serves as yet another example of the climate crisis challenges we’re now facing.

Many regions, including Siberia, that typically have high temperatures in the 70s in June, are experiencing highs approaching 120 degrees. Ironically, as people turn on air conditioners to beat the heat, more fossil fuels are burned to generate the power to cool houses and offices. And that ultimately contributes to the creation of more greenhouse gases which will, of course, cause temperatures to rise even more. The price of crude oil for delivery in August hit $75.00 per barrel at noon on Friday, up about $1.00 for the week.

