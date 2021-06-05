Walt Breitinger: Cattle and Russian hackers, oil and silver

Cattle Hacked by Russians

This week’s ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat company caused a substantial loss of weight and profitability. Nearby ranchers watched as truckloads of cattle arrived at huge Brazilian-owned JBS meatpacking plants, made U-turns, and had to head back home. A Russian criminal group is believed to be responsible. Higher meat prices are expected as the result of the delay from the cyber attack.

In the meantime, a labor strike in Argentina, the world’s largest exporter of beef, threatened the supply chain further. Dockworkers, with the support of numerous unions, have gone on strike a few times recently in an attempt to get President Lopez Obrador both to recognize the vital role they play in their country’s economy and to highlight how badly they’ve been impacted by the pandemic. Argentina currently ranks third globally in the number of average daily COVID-19 cases.

The price of live cattle for delivery in August traded at $118.37 per hundred pounds as of Friday afternoon.

Oil Demand Returns Along with Higher Prices