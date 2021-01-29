Walt Breitinger: China breaks records, silver surges

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

China breaks records for buying US commodities

Early in the week, huge sales of corn and beans were announced to China. The largest grain sale ever was reported early Friday AM, including over 2 million tons of corn and 200 million gallons of ethanol, breaking all records. The week’s total corn sale of over 6.2 million tons also exceeded all records. Corn for March delivery traded at $5.47 per bushel as of noon Friday, up 45 cents compared to last week.

Silver surges on safe-haven buying

Fears of spreading COVID variants, stock exchange turmoil, concerns about government debt, and China’s aggressive actions against Taiwan contributed to a run on metals. Investors typically shift funds into gold during times of uncertainty in other markets such as stocks, bonds, and commercial real estate. This week’s bizarre stories regarding trading in GameStop shares and calls for congressional hearings regarding the “Reddit Rally” were enough to trigger a stampede. Ironically, silver has a history of massive swings and manipulation, and it could fall prey to investigation if volatility blows up.