Walt Breitinger: Climate Crisis Worsens Faster than Predicted

The “average” American chose to ignore the magnitude and urgency of climate change, while some even dared to deny it. Until this year’s droughts, fires and floods, that is. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is comprised of 195 nations, released a new report Monday that paints a dire picture for our planet. It says we will likely have ocean-level rising that’s irreversible for millennia. Acidification of our seas and land temperature increases might be reversible, but only if wide-scale policy and behavior changes happen immediately.

The earth is now warmer than any time since the beginning of the last Ice Age — 125,000 years ago. Our planet is about two degrees Fahrenheit hotter since the Industrial Revolution began. That revolution spurred the release of industry-created greenhouse gasses, which humans must stop producing if we are to avoid worsening catastrophic storms, droughts, floods, fires and other weather-related economic and health disasters.