Walt Breitinger: Copper crushed, scorching temps

Copper Crushed, Lumber Lunges

Following the two biggest bull markets in the history of copper and lumber trading, these two key components of the construction industry got hammered. Copper lost 10% of its value, and lumber went down 20% this week. Federal Reserve chair Powel hinted at raising interest rates twice in 2023, which provided a headwind to prices. Higher rates might put the brakes on booming home sales, and therefore construction, boards, pipes, wires, and the furniture and appliances that fill new houses and offices.

A more immediate cause of the copper crash was a mid-week announcement that Beijing will auction metals from China’s gigantic stockpiles to put the brakes on inflation, especially at the producer level. Copper for delivery in July traded at $4.15 per pound midday Friday, whereas July random-length lumber fell to $879.00 per thousand board feet.

Scorching Temps Threaten Farms, Financials