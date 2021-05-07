Walt Breitinger: Corn pops to new highs, copper price makes history

Gold and silver rose this week as well but not nearly to the extent that copper did.

What are Commodities?

Commodities are the foundation of our civilization — the food, clothing, housing, and fuels we have depended on for thousands of years to sustain our lives. Commodities are natural resources we can’t live without, unlike stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, insurance, paper currencies, and cryptocurrencies. If, for example, Manhattan, London, and Shanghai were flooded off our earth as glaciers melt, or if our financial systems toppled from excessive debt, we would still need farmers and commodities. Commodities support humans’ basic needs: food, water, and shelter. Futures contracts are the most popular tool or method we currently use to buy, sell, and trade commodities.

Words of Wisdom for Commodity Traders

“The impulsive trader asks: "How much money will I make if I'm right?" The objective trader asks: "How much money can I lose if I'm wrong?" The latter question is much more important to your trading success.” - Robert Prechter

Walt Breitinger is a commodity future broker in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writer's. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

