Walt Breitinger: Crude catapults, Vilsack voices optimism

Crude catapults over $66.00

Along with several OPEC members, Russia announced they would keep their production cuts, adding fuel to the sharp rally in place since last May. World oil demand has been recovering as the pandemic has been subsiding. A decline of several million barrels per day in Texas and nearby states during the snowstorm and record-breaking cold has also energized the rally. Farmers tend to be hurt by higher fuel prices but with ethanol and bio-diesel diesel in the mix, corn and soybean oil benefit from the increased demand. Crude oil as of midday Friday traded at $66, up about $4 per barrel from last week.