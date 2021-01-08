Walt Breitinger: Dems take control; Saudis cut crude production

Food subsidies could increase in the form of food stamps and school lunches in an effort to find markets for current surpluses of commodities such as milk and cheese. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) might be one beneficiary.

Crude climbs as Saudis cut production

Supply and demand factors outside of the U.S., as well as droughts, the COVID-19 pandemic, and political decisions by foreign leaders, continue to impact prices dramatically. Midweek, Saudi Arabia promised to cut a million barrels of production per day, sending crude oil futures over $50 per barrel for the first time since prices fell into negative territory back in March. These are the highest prices since February. Saudi Arabia and Russia seemed deadlocked in a debate about production cuts, but the Saudis independently announced their commitment to cut, so crude was sent flying over the $50 mark on Tuesday. By Friday, crude oil for February delivery hit $51.83 per barrel. Crude is the largest single commodity market traded worldwide in terms of dollar value and impacts nearly all other markets.