Walt Breitinger: Floods and fires ravage; Worst yet to come

Floods and Fires Ravage Both Coasts

Ida, the fifth strongest hurricane in history to hit the U.S., knocked out power for over a million people and shut off the water to over 600,000 homes. Ida later dumped record rains in New York and New Jersey in an unexpected surge, killing dozens of people.

Just as the south and east coast are receiving way too much rain, drought and fires continue to plague the northwest. The latest fire is near Lake Tahoe. The Caldor Fire, as it’s been named, has burned hundreds of thousands of acres and may continue for weeks longer.

November lumber traded at $614 per 1,000 board feet as of midday Friday, up roughly $100.00. Drought fears continued to escape the corn belt, so the price of both corn and soybeans declined on the week. As of midday Friday, December corn was at $5.25 per bushel, and November beans traded at $12.94.

The Worst Yet to Come