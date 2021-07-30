Walt Breitinger: Gold, silver sharply up; Virus adds volatility

Hi-Yo Silver Away

The World Gold Council is reporting U.S. dollar dumping and record gold-buying, which has stimulated sudden interest in accumulating precious metals. According to the Council, central banks are buying in record amounts. Hot inflation numbers were announced in several European countries. Easy money policy comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell on Wednesday contributed to a renewed interest as well. Bipartisan progress on the infrastructure bill caused additional concern from those who fear our burgeoning federal deficit will lead to further inflation. Gold for October delivery was $1,819 per ounce, whereas in September silver traded at $25.55. Both markets are up sharply compared to last week.

Palmer Amaranth Weeds are Moving

This is the time of year farmers are scouting for the fast-growing Palmer amaranth. While Palmer amaranth has been identified in more than half of Iowa’s counties, new identifications have waned since its widespread introduction in 2016. However, Minnesota recently reported finding it in a county previously not known to have infestations, therefore the weed is still on the move.