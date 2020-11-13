Walt Breitinger: Good news and bad news

By midday Friday, gasoline for December delivery was down about 3 cents per gallon whereas cattle retained a gain of about 3 cents per pound. January OJ was up roughly 7 cents per pound.

Government report ignites explosion in bean prices

Nothing could hold soybeans and soybean oil prices down this week following a lift on Tuesday morning in response to the USDA World Supply and Demand report, which listed another decline in the total supply of beans.

The USDA numbers showed downward revisions in the production of beans and an upward revision in demand, a win/win formula for higher prices. Dry weather in Brazil continues to be sighted as a contributing factor.

Corn and wheat also showed continued strength on Friday, but beans won the upward race, gaining 50 cents per bushel compared to last week’s close.

Biden to benefit biofuels

Though President-elect Biden’s attitude and policies will impact virtually every aspect of our economy, some elements of his published agenda are already well-established.

Biden is, for example, likely to favor the production and use of biofuels, such as ethanol and biodiesel, as opposed to fuels refined from crude oil. This should boost corn and soybean prices over the coming years.

Walt Breitinger is a commodity future broker in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writer's. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

