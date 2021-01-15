Walt Breitinger: Grains gain, crude reverses

Silver loses its luster

Strength in the U.S. dollar toward the end of the week sank silver into its lowest close for the week, down more than $3.00 from the last week’s high, trading at $24.85 per ounce. Gold, platinum, and copper also declined at week’s end, with February gold trading at $1,830 per ounce, platinum at $1,087, and March copper at $3.60 per pound.

World temps warm up

Both NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) released global warming reports this week. According to NASA, 2020 tied with 2016 for the warmest year on record and NOAA said 2020 was the second warmest in history. Either way, climatologists would agree that our Earth is heating up, which will impact crop production and energy consumption and production. While storms, fires, and rising sea levels are likely to increase, futures traders will also closely watch the legislation and costs associated with responding to the long-term warming trend as well as the risks associated with delaying attempts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Most commodity futures markets will close early on Monday due to the Martin Luther King holiday.

Walt Breitinger is a commodity future broker in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writer's. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

