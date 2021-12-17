 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Column | Futures File

Walt Breitinger: Inflation rate blasts toward 10%, Fed to raise rates on faster schedule

  • 0

The Producer Price Index (PPI), released by the Labor Department Tuesday, rose at the highest level ever recorded. Higher costs for food and energy at the wholesale level led the way. The Fed is concerned retail prices at grocery stores, shopping centers, gas stations, and other retail marketplaces are likely to follow. Many see the PPI as a predecessor to the continued inflation we’re experiencing, irrespective of supply chain and COVID-related factors. Crude oil for February delivery traded at $70.70 per barrel midday Friday, while Feb gold traded at $1,805 per ounce. 

Fed to raise rates on faster schedule 

The skyrocketing PPI prompted the Federal Reserve to state on Wednesday that it would withdraw financial stimulus sooner than planned and possibly raise interest rates as many as three times in 2022. The Fed’s main tools to counter-act or cool down inflation are the withdrawal of bond-buying and raising rates. Many economists believe the longer they wait, the more raising rates will hurt economic growth. So, the Fed is facing a dilemma regarding the pace and level of increasing both long-term and short-term rates. 

People are also reading…

Farmland and fertilizers sprout sky high 

Input costs for producing corn and soybeans have been climbing at a record pace, with fertilizer prices more than doubling, led by anhydrous ammonia. But a doubling of farmland values in many regions is adding longer-term costs, especially for farmers who lease their land. As a result, auctioneers and real estate offices are busier than usual all across the Midwest, from North Dakota to Kansas. In addition, a farm in Iowa sold for $8,464 an acre in the summer of 2020, then in October of this year, that same farm sold for $13,100 an acre–a whopping 54% increase. A number of factors are pushing prices up, including a strong economy, fears of inflation, and low interest rates. 

This year is expected to end as a profitable year for farmers overall, with strong grain prices and a good yield contributing. Corn for March delivery traded at $5.92 per bushel near the close on Friday, whereas March beans brought $12.86.

Walt Breitinger

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso, Ind.  He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sources: Rivian to build $5B electric truck plant in Georgia

Sources: Rivian to build $5B electric truck plant in Georgia

The plant could grow to as many as 10,000 workers, sources said, which would make it among the largest auto assembly complexes in the United States, rivaled by behemoths such as the 11,000-worker BMW complex in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Ford Motor Co.’s 8,600-worker plant in Louisville, Kentucky.

Alden sues Lee after news publisher rejects its takeover bid

Alden sues Lee after news publisher rejects its takeover bid

Nearly a week after Lee Enterprises rejected Alden Global Capital's attempt to buy the newspaper publisher, the hedge fund responded Wednesday with a lawsuit accusing Lee's board of improperly denying shareholders the chance to have a say on the offer.

Joe Szynkowski: Early retirement is the new golden egg

Joe Szynkowski: Early retirement is the new golden egg

 Amidst the the labor shortages and expectations to work until 65, early retirement has become the new goal for Americans. Nearly half of Americans expect to retire before they turn 62, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron threat rattles Americans into holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News