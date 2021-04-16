Walt Breitinger: Inflation, Russia sanctions, and cold soil temps

America is also watching China’s economic, military and technological gains in terms of possible competition. The growing relationship between Russia and China continues to be of concern as those two powers combined could dwarf the U.S. both militarily and financially should tensions escalate. The prices of everything from fuels, foods, and precious metals could explode at any hint of escalation.

Too Cool to Plant

With supplies of grains relatively low and exports hitting records, this year’s planting progress has become critical to monitor. Subsoil temps are still below average in most of the corn belt, which could reduce yields since the weather is delaying farmers from getting seed in the ground. There’s talk of hotter, dryer weather coming, something that could either be good or bad for yields. Regrettably, farmers seldom get both good crops and good prices.

Corn prices were trading at $5.73 per bushel for July delivery. July wheat traded at $6.52, and July soybeans at $14.21.

Walt Breitinger is a commodity future broker in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writer's. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0