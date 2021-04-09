Walt Breitinger: Livestock leaps and lithium contracts to be launched

Corn Screams Big Demand, Weather Fears, Supply Concerns

Corn blasted to its highest levels since 2013 with export demand and fears of the potential for hot, dry weather in the corn belt in coming weeks. On Friday morning, the USDA released a supply vs. demand report indicating that ending stocks were below expectations for both the U.S. and the whole world. May corn traded on Friday at $5.82 per bushel, up 20 cents from last week. Dec corn was at $4.98, up 10 cents from last week. May soybeans for delivery traded at $14.07.

Livestock Leaps to New Highs

Hogs and cattle rose sharply throughout the week as we enter outdoor grilling season. Hogs were boosted by concerns about African Swine Fever in China (it’s not here, and it’s not contagious to humans), while cattle remain bullish due to weather concerns. The Southwest drought slows weight gains while increasing the cost of feed—a double jeopardy for our ranchers. April cattle traded $1.24 per pound while June hogs were at $1.09 per pound, up a whopping 3 cents from last week.

Shout Out to U.S Ranchers