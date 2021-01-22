Walt Breitinger: New administration makes moves

Janet Yellin’ at the pandemic

On Tuesday morning, we saw a sharp rise in stock indexes, metals, and energy markets. This came as our new Secretary of the Treasury, Dr. Janet Yellen, testified before lawmakers about how the U.S. risks a more prolonged and more painful recession unless Congress approves more aid. Yellen also said the government must "act big" to shore up the recovery. Since her attitude toward financial stimulus and low-interest rates will dominate Fed policy, markets anticipated the government would continue to support both Main Street and Wall Street. The cost of financing is a major component in producing, storing, and purchasing every essential commodity and is sometimes overlooked when rates are low and less volatile.