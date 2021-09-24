 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walt Breitinger: Oats blow up; Watch out for farmers
Column | Futures File

Walt Breitinger: Oats blow up; Watch out for farmers

  • Updated
  • 0

The crazy wild explosion in oats continued this week, with oats climbing an unprecedented $.60 per bushel over corn. It’s counterintuitive for oats to be worth more than corn and goes against economic laws. The adage “oats know,” which is based on the historical tendency for oats for price moves to precede moves in other grains, especially corn, makes the size and timing of the jump catch even more attention. 

Sep.24 -- President Joe Biden said 60 million Americans who got the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine will soon be able to get a booster shot, after one of his top health officials overruled an advisory panel to expand eligibility.

Few explanations have been accepted for the rally so far. However, previous sharp rises in oats have been associated with transportation problems in Canada (a major exporter with limited rail space), and the drought and extreme heat. Others have attributed it to a “short squeeze,” a type of panic buying that occurs when a major market participant sells a portion of a commodity they don’t yet own. Those who are short are forced to chase prices higher to “cover” their short positions. Short squeezes often end in a blow-off top and downward price swing, causing many traders to remain especially alert and cautious. Oats for December delivery traded for $5.70 per bushel Friday afternoon, whereas Dec corn brought $5.27. 

Demand for oats 

Religious freedom group says Southern Illinois Healthcare is being unlawful

Oats, while a popular human cereal, are primarily used in animal feeds. Their high fiber, starch, and 17% protein content create a nutritious combination for horses, cattle, sheep, and poultry. They are packed with manganese, phosphorus, B vitamins, antioxidants, and soluble fiber, which lowers cholesterol levels. Their fat or oil content is higher than other cereals and provides energy value for both livestock and people. 

People are also reading…

Watch out for farmers on the road! 

Agriculture is the most dangerous American business sector, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And this time of year—harvest season—is hectic. So to help raise awareness and celebrate the farmers who help put food on our tables, the White House has proclaimed a National Farm Safety and Health week each year since 1944. One of the highlighted topics this year is rural road safety.

Breitinger Walt Futures File Columnist.jpg
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Barack and Michelle Obama will attend presidential center groundbreaking

Barack and Michelle Obama will attend presidential center groundbreaking

Five years ago, then-President Barack Obama chose Chicago’s Jackson Park as the future site of his presidential center, stirring the South Side with the promise of long-overdue transformation and the distinction of being the place where the story of the nation’s first Black president and first lady is told.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 60 million Americans who got the Pfizer COVID shot can get a booster

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News