Walt Breitinger: Pandemic brings trading back to basics

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

COVID lesson: Back to basics

As we reflect on year-end conclusions, the pandemic has imposed a few harsh realities on investors, such as paying more for food, fuel, lumber, grains and cotton. Meanwhile, luxuries have either declined or been abandoned. Restaurant meals, bars, concerts, cruises, visits to shopping malls, and most foreign travel are in our memories and hopes for the future, rather than our current realities.

Obtaining life essentials have, of course, been the focus of commodity trading for centuries. It’s the foundation of our past and present economic systems. A new generation of city-dwellers has learned the value of farmers and growing food while living life with face masks and online meetings. Gardening has suddenly replaced unessential shopping.

Silver glitters, soybeans shine