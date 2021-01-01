Walt Breitinger: Soybeans continue red-hot streak

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

Super-hot soybeans continued their explosion topping $13.00 per bushel for the first time since August of 2014. Despite the settlement of the Argentine shippers’ strike, which had been the reason for price strength, investors and funds continued chasing prices higher as if there’s no end in sight. The strike left more than 150 ships stranded, and Argentina could not export beans to hungry buyers throughout the world. Hot, dry weather in South America is again the focus, while North America, Europe, and China watch that threat to re-stocking their low inventories.

Corn also registered the highest price since June of 2014, and wheat was at its highest since January of 2015. As of noon, on the last day of the year, March beans traded at $13.12, bringing them up $4.45 per bushel compared to December 31, 2019. March corn traded at $4.84, so it’s up by $1.00 this year, and March Chicago wheat fetched $6.39, 80 cents higher.

Farmland Values Jump, Especially in the “I” States