These days sure are dragging on. I don’t know about you, but in our household, we’re constantly looking for interesting ways to break up our sheltered routine. We’ve been kayaking, playing checkers, chopping a stump in the backyard, organizing our sock drawers, cleaning light switches.

But turns out, there was an important thing missing from our lives: a Zoom meeting with a goat. Well, as of last week, not anymore.

Some time ago, The Southern received an unexpected press release from the Ryder Family Farm in Golconda. It was announcing a new business service: for a fee, they'll contribute a goat or other farm animal to your next business or family virtual meeting. (Cue the jokes about how your family or job is already a circus).

Our editor, Alee Quick, forwarded it to the reporters with this note: “​I ... I don't know. Could be ... fun? Remember fun?”

Receiving this caused me to have an odd reaction. My belly shook a little. My facial muscles contracted. A very strange noise emitted from my mouth — a rapid-fire emission of hard, vowel-like sounds. I gasped for air, tears formed in my eyes and my face turned red. My husband asked what was wrong. I showed him the release, and he started to have a similar reaction. Oh God — I thought — it was spreading. I logged onto WebMD to try to figure out what was happening to us.

Turns out, we were having a fit of laughter. Which is scientifically contagious, but also healthy for the body and mind — so long as it’s not in excessive quantities or at inappropriate times. It made us feel light and silly, and I started to have a sense of deja vu. Yeah, I think I’ve felt this way before … or have I?

Needing to further research this phenomenon, we decided to schedule a Zoom call with a goat and surprise his sisters and our niece and nephew. We set it up for 6 p.m. Monday and everyone logged on for what they thought would be a little virtual family get-together.

When that goat’s head popped into one of the little squares on the computer next to my sister-in-laws', it happened again. The laughter. It was the best thing ever. I don’t even know why. I guess because a goat shouldn’t be on a Zoom call. It was absurd, and hilarious. And the goat didn’t even really have that much to say.

Here’s my sister-in-law, Emily, and her daughter, Jayne, when they realize there’s a goat on the call.

My other sister-in-law, Kate, and her husband, Danny, are also clearly amused.

We hung out with Heath — that's Heath, like the candy bar — for about 20 minutes. He had beautiful curly horns. Though a little bashful, he went “baah baah” at least twice, much to our delight. Searching for common ground, my husband complimented Heath's goatee, and asked if he had any tips for managing his own.

His owner, Nathan Ryder, was also pretty cool. He educated us on goat rearing, and entertained all of our deeply intellectual questions, such as: Is this goat a GOAT (the Greatest of All Time) or just a regular goat?

After the call, I followed up with Nathan and his wife, Talina, for an interview. They are truly a fascinating Southern Illinois family. Their story is one that warmed my heart in so many ways. They got into farming despite having zero family background in the trade. And with the emphasis so often on all the people who are moving out of Illinois — especially the southernmost region — I love that they are among this undiscovered cohort of people quietly moving in. Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, they have found that Southern Illinois has a fountain of good to offer a family looking to get back to the basics.

The Ryders have been on their 10-acre “forever” farm in Pope County, roughly 2 miles north of Golconda on Route 146, for the past three years. In addition to Nathan, Talina and their three children, there you will find goats, sheep, chickens, turkeys, ducks, guinea hens and rabbits.

Their vegetable garden consists of pretty much any type of produce you can grow in Southern Illinois, from A-to-Z — asparagus to zucchini, that is. They’ve also started growing berries and are planning an apple orchard.

“Down here, they call us ‘Old MacDonald,’” Nathan said.

E-I-E-I-O, though I don’t recall the verse about Old MacDonald hosting “goat yoga.”

How does a couple from Arizona end up in a middle-of-nowhere town on the Ohio River?

“We left corporate jobs to follow our crazy farm dream,” Talina said.

Nathan is a former television news anchor and Talina worked in the corporate hospitality industry and is a trained choreographer. They moved to the Midwest in 2009, from their last station in Flagstaff to Evansville, Indiana, where Nathan had landed a job.

Expecting their first child, Talina said she desired trying to grow their own food, though it wasn’t something they had done before.

“We were like, ‘Hey, let’s grow a garden and get 30 chickens,” she said, “and it kind of …”

“Snowballed,” Nathan said, finishing her sentence.

“Chickens are a gateway drug,” Talina confessed. “A year in we had totally filled in a postage-stamp backyard with turkeys, and chickens and food.”

To put it mildly, some of the other members of their homeowners’ association weren’t sure this was a good fit for their neighborhood. That’s when they went looking for farmland in Southern Indiana, and instead found an opportunity in Pope County to take up residence on an established farm and learn the ropes. “And it was a struggle, and we were broke, and we made mistakes,” she said. “We did that for three years, while we were learning if we could sink or swim. Then, we found this land.”

In a non-COVID-19 world, their farm is open for tours, allowing people to come and mix and mingle with the goats and other farm animals. They sell goat-milk soap and vegetables at farmers’ markets, or directly from the farm, in addition to mums and pumpkins in the fall. The farm mostly supports the Ryder family, though Nathan also teaches agriculture at Vienna Correctional Center.

The pandemic has changed their business operation. People can’t visit and most farmers’ markets are on hold. That means no goat yoga — where baby goats pop up onto your back as you sink into a cow pose. (Seriously! Google it.) Though, on a bright note, more people are participating in the Community Supported Agriculture program, through which people essentially purchase a share of a farm in exchange for weekly deliveries of in-season produce.

But the pandemic has forced them to think creatively about ways to sustain their farm. They also wanted to offer a service to help people through these uncertain days by virtually connecting with their animals. “Now, we’ve got all these goat babies on the ground and we can’t do events. So we thought, would it be crazy to do a meeting?” she said.

Yes, crazy. But also a ton of fun. While our call was humorous, we also found it educational. I knew next to nothing about goats. Talking to the Ryders, I learned that the males are bucks and the females are does — just like with deer. The babies are kids — just like with people. It's a misnomer that goats will eat anything. Grass is their favorite meal. I also learned that some goats are jerks. But not Heath.

Heath, who is 3, is a certified Alpine dairy goat, and the herd sire for all full-size goats on the Ryder farm. An Alpine goat can produce up to a gallon of milk a day.

I will say, Heath is quite handsome (but seriously, I haven’t been out much).

“He has a look to him, that’s for sure,” Nathan said. The Ryders said that some of the bucks are so aggressive that they need tennis balls on their horns. Not Heath. “He’s just a lover,” Talina said.

But even Heath has his limits for Zoom calls.

At one point, he turned around and stuck his arse into the camera. Bold move, Heath. … Try getting away with that at your next virtual business or family meeting.

For more information about the Ryder Family Farm, contact them at 618-615-0063, email nryder98@gmail.com or learn about them online at www.RyderFamilyFarm.com.

