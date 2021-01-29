'We just kept building it': Company founded in Herrin now serves clients worldwide

The rebranding worked, and the company now provides background checks to employers across the nation as well as several clients overseas. Companies spend $35 to $85 for each background report they receive. Brian says it is money well spent to make certain they are making the correct hires.

MBI Worldwide also provides guidance and advice to their clients.

“Compliance is an important part of what we do,” he says. “We’re at a stage in our world where you can get too much information. We used to tell clients to get everything they can and then make a decision based on that, but now I’m telling them not to do that.”

He says the company’s compliance department works with employers, helping them stay within hiring guidelines from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and other governmental entities.

“We’re just trying to make sure they’re not using too much information and making sure they are staying within the law,” he says. “You can use seven years’ of background checks but if you find something from 20 years ago you definitely don’t want to be using that.”