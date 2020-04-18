'We love to help': Tyler Young's Marion businesses are spreading positive messages

Tyler Young is quick to recognize good ideas.
Take for example, a recent conversation with a Marion school teacher who wanted to send an encouraging message to students not currently attending classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She told me she lives in a busy neighborhood with lots of kids still out riding their bikes and she wanted something that would send a positive message, Young said.
The idea was a perfect project, touching each of the three Marion-based businesses Young owns: Pieces of Learning, an educational publisher; The Teacher Store at Pieces of Learning, a retailer offering materials and supplies for area educators; and The Print Shop at Pieces of Learning, a full printing company.
Young said her idea was for a yard sign in Marion school colors which played on the Marion Wildcats theme: “Stay Pawsitive.”
“Then we did a second line that says we can do this together. I told her, ‘Hey, I think yo’ve got something here.’ I think we can spread this positivity everywhere,” he said.
Young said he has delivered a number of the signs to the Marion school district office and has begun printing them in the colors of other area schools who use cat-themed mascots.
He said this project combined his passion for community involvement and the growing capability of The Print Shop at Pieces of Learning. He says the printing business came about as a natural expansion of the publishing company.
“We did some in-house book publishing and binding. I already had different kinds of paper and lots of equipment so we started printing random things for friends like business cards and some banners. That’s how the print shop got started and it really took off once we had a retail space,” he said.
The retail space — located on North Carbon Street in Marion — which offers more than 3,000 square feet of classroom and education supplies ranging from teaching materials to room décor for the Teacher Store — also serves as home to the other enterprises.
Pieces of Learning was the first of the businesses. Young joined the company (then located at Lake of Egypt) after his graduation from the University of Illinois with a history degree in 2004. He took what he called a “semi-permanent” job before he planned on enrolling in law school or pursuing a graduate degree. He started handling warehousing and shipping for Pieces of Learning, but soon found himself doing “a little bit of everything,” including web design and marketing as well as some of the business administration tasks.
When the owners of the company which published supplemental educational materials for national distribution decided it was time to retire, Young had a decision of his own to make.
“It was either buy the business or find another job,” he recalled. A move to the current location in Marion led to the opening of The Teacher Store and The Print Shop.
“With The Print Shop we do almost anything and everything from business cards to billboards,” Young said. “We also handle promotional products.”
Young points out that while two of the businesses cater specifically to educators, The Print Shop offers services to anyone.
“We naturally do a lot of things for teachers, but we print for anybody and everybody,” he said, pointing out that as a small business, he and his team of six are especially in tune with the needs and challenges of other entrepreneurs, especially in challenging times.
“Like anybody, we’ve had ups and downs, but I’ve learned that downturns happen and you can’t just expect everything to be great all of the time,” he explained. “We all have to set ourselves up to keep things out there and keep things going no matter what.”
He said he hopes to continue to grow all of the businesses, but sees the most potential with The Print Shop.
“We can keep accepting more business and I hope we can keep hiring more employees and expand that,” he said. “We’re here and we love to help.”
The Print Shop at Pieces of Learning is at 1112 N. Carbon St., Suite A, in Marion. For more information, call 618-964-9426 or visit the website at www.southernillinoisprintshop.com.
