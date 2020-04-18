'We love to help': Tyler Young's Marion businesses are spreading positive messages

“We did some in-house book publishing and binding. I already had different kinds of paper and lots of equipment so we started printing random things for friends like business cards and some banners. That’s how the print shop got started and it really took off once we had a retail space,” he said.

The retail space — located on North Carbon Street in Marion — which offers more than 3,000 square feet of classroom and education supplies ranging from teaching materials to room décor for the Teacher Store — also serves as home to the other enterprises.

Pieces of Learning was the first of the businesses. Young joined the company (then located at Lake of Egypt) after his graduation from the University of Illinois with a history degree in 2004. He took what he called a “semi-permanent” job before he planned on enrolling in law school or pursuing a graduate degree. He started handling warehousing and shipping for Pieces of Learning, but soon found himself doing “a little bit of everything,” including web design and marketing as well as some of the business administration tasks.

When the owners of the company which published supplemental educational materials for national distribution decided it was time to retire, Young had a decision of his own to make.