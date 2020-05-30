'We love your beard': Three Bearded Brothers are ambassadors for facial hair

Beards have become fashionable, with nearly 60% of American men reporting that they either always or sometimes grow a beard.

“Beards have really taken off. Many thought it was like the ‘man buns,’ but people aren’t really rocking that hairstyle any more. Guys are still definitely taking care of their beards though because the realize that it is easier to groom and take care of a beard than it is to shave every day,” he said.

Ethan, who now lives in Creal Springs and is a barber at Burg’s Hair Parlour in West Frankfort, handles manufacturing and local sales. The other brothers, Nicholas of Carmi and Brendan who hails from Kansas City, assist with company leadership, financing and marketing.

Three Bearded Brothers offer three beard oils, each with a unique aroma.

“Sweetness is our best seller. It’s actually a tobacco-vanilla scent,” Ethan said.

The other fragrances are “The Bay,” which he describes as “tangerine wood,” and “Neat.”

“We’re trying to have a sent for each season; sort of a warm versus cool,” he adds.

The company recommends using beard oil three to four times each week, although Brendan uses it more often.