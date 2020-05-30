'We love your beard': Three Bearded Brothers are ambassadors for facial hair

Nicholas Roberts was the first of the brothers to grow a beard, but his younger siblings, Brendan and Ethan were not far behind. In fact, Ethan had one since before he could drive.
All three still sport facial hair. They love their beards.
The Whiteash natives are ambassadors for beards, promoting facial hair and offering a line of beard care products under the Three Bearded Brothers brand.
It was the eldest who first explored ways to care for his beard, developing his own beard oil by mixing compounds such as almond, coconut, jojoba and vitamin E oils with essential oils and fragrances.
“He had seen how expensive beard care products were and realized he could make his own,” Brendan said.
Liking the results, he continued to concoct other formulas and fragrances and shared with his siblings. They agreed and realized there was a growing need for affordable beard care products.
Brendan says beard oils are important for healthy beards and faces.
“Your body produces natural oils, but once your beard is longer — an inch or more — you need to supplement the natural oils that your body creates,” he said. “So technically, you are not caring for the beard itself, but the skin underneath to keep it healthier — and to make sure your beard looks better.”
Beards have become fashionable, with nearly 60% of American men reporting that they either always or sometimes grow a beard.
“Beards have really taken off. Many thought it was like the ‘man buns,’ but people aren’t really rocking that hairstyle any more. Guys are still definitely taking care of their beards though because the realize that it is easier to groom and take care of a beard than it is to shave every day,” he said.
Ethan, who now lives in Creal Springs and is a barber at Burg’s Hair Parlour in West Frankfort, handles manufacturing and local sales. The other brothers, Nicholas of Carmi and Brendan who hails from Kansas City, assist with company leadership, financing and marketing.
Three Bearded Brothers offer three beard oils, each with a unique aroma.
“Sweetness is our best seller. It’s actually a tobacco-vanilla scent,” Ethan said.
The other fragrances are “The Bay,” which he describes as “tangerine wood,” and “Neat.”
“We’re trying to have a sent for each season; sort of a warm versus cool,” he adds.
The company recommends using beard oil three to four times each week, although Brendan uses it more often.
“I like to use it every day because of the scent,” he said. “I mean, it is a good cologne, too. If you use it as part of your morning routine, the fragrance stays most of the day. You can definitely tell if you are around someone who uses it, because they have that nice, manly smell.”
He says the company is developing other beard products including what he calls “beard butter” that will aid in shaping beards, aiming to give men access to high-quality, affordable beard products.
“We want to be able to cater to every single man and we’re not going to charge them $20 or $25 for a bottle. We want our products to be affordable,” he said, adding that a month’s supply of beard oil typically runs $10 to $13. “That’s not a lot to invest in your face.”
He says that the company’s approach is — and will remain — simple.
“We love your beard and so should you,” he said.
While the three brothers all have other careers, they are passionate about Three Bearded Brothers and their growing line of beard care products.
“The desire to grow the business is most definitely there,” Brendan said. “We just know it’s a good thing and it’s going to take time. Just like growing a beard.”
For more on Three Bearded Brothers, visit the website at www.3beardedbrothers.com.
