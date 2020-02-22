Willard Cunningham recognized by Anna Kiwanis Club for 50 years of service

The Anna Kiwanis Club has recognized Willard Cunningham for his 50 years of service.
Randy Kinder, president of the Anna Kiwanis Club, said Cunningham has been a huge asset to the club and is a good friend to all that know him, and has been the “go to guy” for any repairs that may be needed for the Kiwanis building.
"We congratulate Willard for donating so many countless hours of his time during this past 50 years to help raise money for the children," Kinder said in a news release.
