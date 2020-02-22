William Barton joins SI Elder Law in Marion
William Barton joins SI Elder Law in Marion

William Barton has joined SI Elder Law, LLC, as an associate attorney.

Barton is a graduate of Southern Illinois University School of Law. He completed his undergraduate work at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and has a master’s degree in special education and counseling psychology from McKendree University.

Barton has experience in personal injury and mass tort litigation. He has considerable experience with litigation at both the state and national levels, successfully challenging some of the largest corporations on earth. Today, he focuses his practice on the areas of nursing home neglect, personal injury, products liability and family law, among other civil matters.

He is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri. He lives in Carbondale with his wife and five children.

To schedule a free consultation with Barton, call 618-997-3500.

William Barton

Barton

