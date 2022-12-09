Work Happy Columns | Joe Szynkowski: Working while sick is an American pastime

I’m writing this column with a 101.2 fever. As a lot of families in Southern Illinois, flu season is already rearing its ugly head in my house. Fortunately, producing thoughts and moving my fingers across a keyboard to share them with you is totally doable with a pounding headache and the shakes.

As a sole proprietor, my job doesn’t come with paid time off or sick days. If I don’t work, I don’t get paid. Many contractors or part-time workers may find themselves in the same spot.

Working while sick is an American pastime. More than 33 million Americans don’t have paid sick leave. In terms of income inequality, just over half of people in the bottom quarter of wages get paid sick leave, compared with 94% in the top quarter, according to Pew Research.

In the United States, a survey of 3,600 hourly workers this spring found that two-thirds of those who had been sick with COVID or other illnesses went to work while sick, according to the Shift Project at Harvard. The main reasons? They didn’t want to get in trouble with their managers or they couldn’t afford to take time off financially.

The United States federal government requires unpaid leave for serious illnesses, but does not require that employees have access to paid sick leave. This can leave workers in a tough spot when trying to address short-term illnesses for themselves or family members.

However, a number of states have passed laws and policies meant to protect workers — and their families. Fortunately, the state of Illinois is one of them.

Our state has expanded the scope of its Employee Sick Leave Act, meaning there are some changes set to happen in the new year.

The new Family Bereavement Leave Act becomes effective on Jan. 1, 2023. Employees will be eligible to take FBLA leave if they are eligible employees under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. This basically requires at least 12 months of employment and at least 1,250 hours worked within the previous 12-month period.

Eligible employees will be entitled to use a maximum of 10 workdays of unpaid bereavement leave to:

• Attend the funeral or alternative to a funeral of the covered family member

• Make arrangements necessitated by the death of the covered family member

• Grieve the death of the covered family member

• Be absent from work due to a miscarriage or pregnancy-related issues

As with other sick leave or bereavement policies, employers may choose to enhance their offerings to attract and retain top talent.

With this amount of change coming in the new year, it’s important for employees and employers to be on the same page with leave policies. Human resources departments can use this as an opportunity to educate their workers and keep them in the loop on any relevant changes.

It’s also a great chance for employees to analyze their current work situation. Do you feel like your employer gives you leeway when it comes to taking sick days or are you expected to show up no matter the circumstances? The latter way of thinking should give you real pause when considering if your employer is a good long-term fit.

On the other side of the spectrum, many companies are riding the trend of offering unlimited paid time off. This means there is no limit on the amount of paid time off or vacation days available to employees.

While you might think this is a trap, an unlimited time off policy can promote work-life balance and offer employees the flexibility they desire. But when managed poorly, unlimited PTO can actually cause more burnout or lead to trust issues if not respected by both sides.

PTO, sick leave, and bereavement are all hot topics that will being heavily debated among employers and worker advocacy groups for years to come.

For now, I’m going back to bed.