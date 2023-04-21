Comfort zones are comfortable until they’re not.

I’ve been creating resumes and other personal marketing materials since 2008 — a year that produced one of the worst economic recessions in the history of the United States. And although the “R” word has yet to become official in 2023, it’s been a while since I’ve seen this much volatility in the overall job market.

Granted, most of my clients are executives. When companies tighten their belts, the highest-paid leaders are often shown the door first. But there is something different about today’s economic uncertainty and its psychological impact on job seekers.

Many employed professionals are scared about losing their jobs. Those who have experienced recent layoffs are downright stunned.

Two examples hit my desk last week.

One client progressed through different roles for a major healthcare technology company for the past 18 years. Great pay. Expanding responsibilities. Zero writing on the wall that his time with the business was coming to end.

Dismissed.

The other client has a 20-year track record of operational leadership and big-time revenue impact. He has started products and service lines from the ground-up, and built them into multimillion-dollar business units. He was successful in his most recent role and earned praise from leadership for his efforts.

Fired.

These stories are not anomalies.

2022 was the year with the lowest number of layoffs and employee discharges recorded in official Labor Department data going back to 2000, the unemployment rate of 3.4% was the lowest in more than 50 years, and the number of Americans who drew unemployment insurance last year was historically low.

2023 is making up for lost time.

One in three companies anticipate laying off 30% or more of their workforces in 2023, according to a study by ResumeBuilder.com. And you can’t read a daily recap of the news without learning of more layoffs and firings — especially in the technology sector.

This market instability has turned the traditional comfort zone into one of those crazy roller coasters barreling backwards down the track at 60 miles per hour.

And unlike my seven-year-old daughter, professionals do not enjoy this kind of ride.

As workers, we all have a comfort zone. It’s our safe space where familiarity provides a sense of stability. At work, it might be a specific role you’ve worked to earn. One that you feel secure in. So secure that you can’t imagine your company functioning without it.

Unfortunately, comfort zones can lull us into complacency or keep us from identifying new opportunities. Both of my aforementioned clients left their companies with little to no severance packages — meaning they are looking to find new positions fast. With outdated resumes and rusty interview skills, neither feels prepared to attack the red-hot, ultra-competitive job market.

In physics, Isaac Newton’s First Law of Motion dictates that “a body at rest will remain at rest unless an outside force acts on it, and a body in motion … will remain in motion … unless acted upon by an outside force.”

Translated to professional comfort zones: Don’t get stuck.