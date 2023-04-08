The workforce is getting younger, as more and more of the Baby Boomer generation is sailing off into retirement. According to the Census Bureau, 10,000 people turn 65 each day. That means, if you own a company or manage a team, you must be effective at communicating with younger generations.

It also means, if you’re an older professional who isn’t quite ready to hang it up, you’ll have to set yourself apart from the younger competition.

Age discrimination is a thing. The multiple comments and private messages we received after posting our recent blog prove it. As does industry research. According to AARP, the percentage of older workers claiming to have seen or experienced workplace age discrimination is the highest it’s been since 2003.

As an older professional, it’s time to take control of the situation instead of waiting for corporate America to change its ways.

Improving your technology skills is a great first step. Learning a new software can be challenging for anyone, but it can be especially daunting for older professionals who may not be as familiar with technology.

Here are five tips to help you get started when trying to learn a new software:

Start with the basics: It’s important to begin by learning the basic functions and features of the software. This can include watching tutorials, reading manuals or guides, or taking an introductory course.

Practice: Practice using the software as much as possible. Start with small tasks and gradually work your way up to more complex tasks. It’s important to be patient with yourself and not get discouraged if you make mistakes.

Ask for help: Don’t be afraid to ask for help from colleagues, friends, or family members who are more familiar with the software. Many software programs also have online communities or support forums where you can ask questions and get help.

Take a course: Consider taking a course or workshop specifically designed to teach the software. This can be a great way to learn the software in a structured environment and get hands-on experience.

Use the software regularly: The more you use the software, the more familiar you will become with it. Try to incorporate the software into your daily routine, even if it’s just for a few minutes a day.

Learning a new software takes time and effort, but with patience and practice, anyone can become proficient.

As you learn new technology software or programs, don’t forget to add them to your resume or LinkedIn profile. Including the right keywords in your documents can improve your success rate when applying for roles.

This can also go a long way in convincing hiring managers of your eagerness to learn new skills — a critical characteristic of any job candidate no matter your age.