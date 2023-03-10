My resume-writing business usually picks up in January as people try to keep their new year’s resolution of escaping terrible jobs. This year has been no exception. What has been a bit different is the uptick in requests for interview preparation.

Job-seekers are breaking out of their pandemic-induced doldrums, more focused than ever before on landing new opportunities. And naturally, their interview skills are a bit rusty.

Below are the top five challenges I coach people through when it comes to nailing their next job interview.

No. 1 – Lack of preparation: I see it all the time. A professional is unhappy with their current company and starts “rage-applying” for new roles. Before they know it, they’ve submitted their resume to dozens of companies and actually start to field interview requests.

In classic cart-before-the-horse manner, they now face the real dilemma of discussing a resume that is likely out of date and hopping onto virtual interviews completely unprepared.

Not preparing for an interview can make you feel nervous, which can affect your ability to articulate your thoughts and present yourself in a positive light. The lesson here? Letting emotion dictate your professional development decisions may not be the smartest strategy.

No. 2 – Inadequate knowledge of the company and job: If you don't have a good understanding of the company and the job you’re applying for, it can be difficult to answer questions effectively and show that you’re a good fit for the role.

Hiring managers will more than likely ask what convinced you to apply for the role. This is a great opportunity to score brownie points by talking about the company’s great reputation in the community or addressing specific parts of the job description you are an expert in.

No. 3 – Poor communication skills: If you struggle to communicate clearly, you may have trouble conveying your strengths and qualifications to the interviewer. No one loves getting in front of people in an interview setting. If you do, you’re in the minority and probably have many hours of practice devoted to it.

But as uncomfortable as it might be, you can take some of the edge off by being a clear, compelling communicator. Stick to quick stories and positive experiences when detailing your background. Look your interviewers in the eye — or webcam — to show you’re engaged.

Laugh, ask questions, and try to treat the experience as a conversation — because that’s basically all it is.

No. 4 – Negative attitude: A negative attitude can turn off interviewers and make it difficult for them to see you as a good fit for the company culture. Hiring managers are on the hook for bringing quality employees to the table quickly, but they are also focused on making sure you’re the right fit for the company culture.

If they get the sense you may come in and rock the boat, you might not make it very far in their qualification process.

No. 5 – Lack of confidence: From the 22-year-old college graduate to the 62-year-old Baby Boomer, a lack of confidence runs rampant in today’s job candidate. We’re just overwhelmed, dang it.

Competition for jobs is at an all-time high. Companies are more selective. Many of us haven’t even interacted with our bosses or fellow employees face to face in nearly three years.

The cumulative effect? Our confidence is shot.

Many of my clients spend our mock interview sessions second-guessing themselves with rambling answers and self-effacing commentary. They are quick to apologize if they stumble through a response and quicker to judge themselves harshly.

Here’s a secret: Don’t overthink it. You also don’t need to pay for professional interview sessions.

Find a list of common job interview questions online and record yourself answering them in five sentences or less. First, use your smartphone to record your voice. Once you start feeling confident with your responses, angle your phone on your desk to grab some video of yourself answering the questions.

You’ll be amazed at how much you can improve by simply hearing and seeing yourself in action.

When in doubt, ask your friends or family members to give you some feedback. There is confidence in community.

Now, go get ‘em.