I love hearing experts talk about their passions — especially when I can use their knowledge to motivate and inspire my three young daughters.

Earlier this week, I sat in on an insightful Zoom webinar with Dr. Charlotte West from Southern Illinois University fame.

Dr. West, who now lives in Florida, shared an amazing retrospective on the ups and downs of Title IX. She also talked about what needs to be done over the next 50 years to actually level the playing field for female athletes.

As a pioneer for women’s sports, Dr. West knows her stuff.

Her accolades include:

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Coached 1969 SIU golf team to a national title

Developed SIU’s graduate program in sports management

Served as the Director of Athletics for women at SIU

1986 WBCA Administrator of the Year

First recipient of the Honda Award

First recipient of the Woman Administrator of the Year Award

The list goes on.

Dr. West’s biggest challenge to anyone with influence? Continue pushing for female participation in sports. Because, she says, girls can’t experience the full benefits of athletics if they can’t even get in the game.

Her challenge got me thinking.

Earlier in the day, I was laughing with a friend about the purpose of work. Some workdays, we agreed, can be downright depressing to look back on. Did my work really matter today? Did I do anything to help other people, or did I just make money for someone else?

I’m finding that many people struggle with these types of questions. According to the global research giant, Gartner, the pandemic has catalyzed the importance of personal purpose and values for professionals across all types of industries.

Gartner surveyed more than 3,500 employees around the world in October 2021, and 65% said the pandemic had made them rethink the place that work should have in their life. Fifty-six percent said it made them want to contribute more to society.

I land squarely in that 56%, which is one of the reasons I work for myself. I get to choose which companies I support, and I can turn down projects that make me feel icky.

And as much as I rail on companies to improve their cultures, it’s not always their job to connect purpose with our work. Especially for a larger employer, the responsibility to do so for every single employee is nearly impossible.

So, how can you take control and make this happen for yourself? Here are a few ideas:

Reflect: Think about what motivates you and what you enjoy doing. Consider how your work aligns with your values and interests.

Define Objectives: Set specific and achievable goals for your work. This can give you a sense of purpose and direction.

Be Intentional: Look for meaning in the small things you do each day, even if they may seem insignificant. Recognize how your contributions make a difference to the organization and those it serves.

And one final challenge: Work like Dr. West.

Find something you truly support and go all in, even if politicians, institutions, and societal norms try to stop you.