WorkHappy Spotlight: Crab Orchard School Teacher Michelle Kissing

My goal in teaching is to help children become lifelong learners that hang on to the joy of questioning. When your students prefer to be at school, enjoy their time in your classroom, and learn (sometimes without even realizing it’s happening), I’d call that success.

What types of stories can share about how this situation has affected you, your students or any of your colleagues?

Monday, March 16, we had a teachers-only in-service. On this day, students and parents were allowed to come in and pick up any belongings they needed before the mandated closure. One of my students came in while I was in my classroom. She was picking up her things from her locker and I gave her a big “air-hug.” She said, “I just want to be in school. I miss it here and I miss you.” Of course, I told her how I felt the same and I hoped we would be able to see each other very soon. As soon as she walked out, I cried.

Our schools have been doing an amazing job of doing all they can to meet the needs of our kids through this time. Meals are being delivered, phone calls are being made to reassure students, and teachers have made learning packets to help keep kids from losing what they’ve worked so hard to gain this year. None of us have the answers, but all of us share a love for these kids and our work and will do all that we can to help.