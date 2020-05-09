WorkHappy Spotlight: Green Living Yard Works owner Cody Jurgens

Has anyone been a mentor or coach for you in getting through challenging professional times? If so, what kind of advice have they given you that has really resonated?

Mike Sturgill, the owner of Outdoor Turf Professionals and Jerod Bathon, a crew leader for OTP. This was maybe one of the first jobs I had after moving to the Herrin area. Mike gave me the opportunity and Jerod taught me the ropes when I was new. The work in general definitely resonated with me as I desired to do it as a career. Advise-wise, mostly just to take your time and understand what you’re trying to accomplish. So many guys do yards quickly to try to crank out as much income as possible, but people care. They want to give their money to someone else that cares with them. Once I figured that out, I was really able to acquire higher-quality lawns and keep them.

When you were a kid, how would you have answered the question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

Probably not owner of a lawn care company. I wanted to play basketball like every other junior high kid. I still play a lot. Don’t regret giving up on that though.

What’s your advice to people who may feel like they are “stuck” in unhappy work situations?