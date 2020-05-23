WorkHappy Spotlight: Howell Insurance Agency Agent Ryan Patton

How big of an influence have your parents and grandparents been in terms of work ethic, business acumen, and your overall approach to life?

My family has had the greatest influence on my life. I’m very fortunate that I had two great parents and an extended family that always supported me and set a good example. My parents certainly spoke up and disciplined me when I needed it, but I’d say I learned more from watching their actions vs their words.

My mom is a very determined lady and has always had a strong work ethic. I don’t ever remember her sitting down when my brother and I were growing up. She was always doing something at the office or around the house. My dad had a unique ability to connect with people. He passed away in 2008, so I never worked with him, but our customers still tell me different stories about something he said or did for them however many years ago. I think part of the reason he was memorable was his nickname (Spunky), but mostly I think people knew he cared about them and had their best interest in mind. I could say similar things for my grandparents, siblings, aunts, and uncles.

Do you have any stories from your youth that stick out to you related to the family business? Any memories that may have impacted you and led to you being in the business?