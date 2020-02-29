WorkHappy Spotlight: IYC Assistant Superintendent of Programs Tiffany Gardner

Do you have any favorite stories from people you have either helped or interacted with that helped to validate the work you’re doing?

I have many stories from both jobs. From IYC — we have various volunteers that come in. At the time, one of the staff had contacted Cornerstone Church to see if they would donate items for Christmas bags for the youth. Not only did they donate items, they have become a partner in providing donations and programming for the youth. When I received a phone call from one of the head leaders of the volunteers that come into the facility and them thanking me for allowing them to come in to help with our youth. They are not only thankful they continue to donate time and items for the youth.

As a nurse practitioner — when I run into a patient’s family and they tell me how thankful they are that I took care of their family — that validates that I’m doing what I have been called to do in both roles. I don’t take any of these stories for granted and I’m thankful for every opportunity that I’m given.

Who has helped inspire you to be such a career-driven professional?