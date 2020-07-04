WorkHappy Spotlight: Kelly Bain, Manager and Buyer at Sue’s II

You originally planned this for April and had to put it on hold due to COVID-19. Did you ever have doubts that you’d be able to re-open?

We had looked so forward to celebrating our 50th anniversary. I had counted the days down for two years. April 1 couldn’t get here soon enough. We had to close the store March 21 due to the pandemic. What a disappointment for our family, but we weren’t the only ones dealing with letdowns.

How did you shift your business model to stay relevant with people?

During the pandemic it was sketchy as to when we would be able to reopen. As each day passed, we were presented with more challenges. We continued to receive merchandise daily that had been ordered six months prior, but we couldn’t be open to sell our merchandise.

I wanted to be available to our customers who buy wigs on a regular basis, so I had the store phone forwarded to my cell. I then had curb service available and special appointments. As soon as we were able to get open again, our customers welcomed us back with open arms.

What do you have planned for your 50th anniversary?