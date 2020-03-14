WorkHappy Spotlight: Marion Chevrolet Sales Consultant Ed Bowen

Honestly, I just got up and did it. I was ready for a change. My dad had always told me I’d be really good in car sales. I had actually put in a ton of applications into other companies and wasn’t getting any results. It can be tough to be motivated enough to go on, especially when so many places are passing on you. When you fall the first couple of times, it’s easy to get up. After so many rejections, you really start to question yourself.

Your girlfriend, Trish, and two kids — how did they help get you through these difficult times?

They were huge. I just wanted to provide a better life for my kids than what I had growing up. My mom was a single mom raising five of us. We really didn’t have a lot. Now when I get home from work, my kids always ask if I sold a car that day. When I leave in the mornings, I’m in a good mood and showing them what it means to be excited to go to work. I’m trying to be a positive role model for them every single day and teach them the value of a dollar.

The viral post — surely everyone in Southern Illinois saw that thing. Where did the idea for those photos come from and who helped you pull them off?