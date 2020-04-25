WorkHappy Spotlight: Murphysboro Food Pantry Director Megan Austin

Because of this, I’m not doing a lot of desk work. I get to help with the drive-through, which lets me see and interact with people one-on-one. We really enjoy connecting with people, and we hope that they can not only rely on us for food when they need it, but they can also rely on us for friendly service, fair treatment and a warm smile.

Especially right now, people are so appreciative of what we’re doing and how much food we’re able to get out.

What has the road to career happiness been like for you? What have been some of your primary challenges?

Though there have been a lot of challenges, I have always tried hardest to cling to my faith. Of course, some days are more challenging than others when thousands of individuals rely on you and donations from the community. I think a notable challenge was when I first started at the pantry in September 2017.

I had just gone through a couple of heartbreaking losses in my personal life and I can only guess depression and grief were settling in because I didn’t want to do much of anything.