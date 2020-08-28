WorkHappy Spotlight: Pale Night Productions Owner Kip Polley

When things are normal, I usually spend my day either writing proposals for new clients and projects or out in the shop working on the projects we currently have. Typically, we do one to two major projects a year that take anywhere from four to eight months to completely build and install. The larger projects are often overseas so we build as much as we can in our shop, then ship it to the destination and spend a couple weeks onsite doing the install. That’s all dried up now. The pandemic has been especially brutal to our industry. Theme parks and other entertainment venues have been shut down for months and are only now reopening with very limited capacity. None of them are spending money right now and the vendors, like myself, are really feeling that pinch. Most everyone I know is just doing what they can to survive and hoping that our industry can bounce back quickly.