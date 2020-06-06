WorkHappy Spotlight: Snap-on Tools Franchisee David McCuan

Snap-on has made programs available to help me help customers laid off or lowered hours due to the current situations. I feel extremely blessed that my business really hasn’t taken a decline unlike many others that have. My 4-year-old says, “You get what you get and you don’t throw a fit.” You can find a lot of honesty in a kid, so I take everything as a positive and it has remained as such.

What has the road to career happiness been like for you? What have been some of your primary challenges and how did you overcome them?

I’d love to say it has been instantly gratifying, but truth be told every couple of months I question my sanity. Believing in myself after working so hard to build up those around me was a learning curve to grow myself to be able to expand and grow a team. Now that my team has grown it goes back to growing those around you.

I had a great mentor within Snap-on, Donnie Tudor, who gave me great advice along the way. Without influences in my life and the best customers in the world, I wouldn’t be anywhere.

When you were a kid, how would you have answered the question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”