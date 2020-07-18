Working on a home project? Southern Illinois Storage can help with a place to put everything.

The containers, which come in both 8-foot by 16-foot and 8-foot by 20-foot sizes, are delivered to renter’s home or business, where they can keep them on-site for as long as they need. Eubanks says that Southern Illinois Storage also can pick up loaded units and store them at his facility. The units rent for a few dollars a day.

“When we place them on your property, we unload them with a special machine. They come off the trailer level and it goes on level, plus we are unloading from the street; we don’t back up on your property. We are trying to leave a minimal footprint,” he said.

He says the containers have rubber feet on them so they don’t mar driveways. On the inside, the units have hardwood floors and rails so that items can be secured within the containers. The company also offers moving pads, straps and other accessories.

Eubanks says while some customers use the containers for temporary storage during a remodel, others use them to temporarily store items for a rummage sale from one home to another. He adds that some retailers have rented the units to keep seasonal items. Additionally, he says, the units are great for moving.