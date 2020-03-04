Wound Care Clinic at Pinckneyville Community Hospital receives award

Pinckneyville Community Hospital's Wound Care Clinic was named a recipient of RestorixHealth’s Center of Excellence award.

Recipients of this award meet or exceed national wound care quality benchmarks over a six-month period.

“This achievement reaffirms the quality of care that Wound Care Clinic provides its patients every day,” Stephen Priebe, PA-C,, said in a news release from the hospital. “We are proud to be a recipient of an award that recognizes the hard work and dedication of our staff.”

The Center of Excellence Award is RestorixHealth’s highest achievement.

The Wound Care Clinic is at 5383 State Route 154 in Pinckneyville, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 877-295-2273.

— The Southern

