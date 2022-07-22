 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion | Carnegie Library

Marion Carnegie Library set to host headshot event for job seekers

052616-nws-libraries-2.jpg

Interior of the Marion Carnegie Library's shelves and computers.

 Byron Hetzler

On Tuesday, July 26 and Tuesday, August 2, Marion Carnegie Library is teaming up with Kristin Moore Photography to provide free professional headshot photos to job seekers. Those interested can visit Marion Carnegie Library or call the library at 618-993-5935 to make a reservation.

The free photos are available as part of the library’s “Continuing Careers with MCL” program, funded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). The Continuing Careers program also provides job seekers access to borrowable laptop computers, mobile internet hotspots, thousands of online courses, and more.

Participants in the professional headshot events are encouraged to dress professionally and to avoid clothes with logos, graphics, illustrations, and patterns. They should also, if possible, bring along a copy of their resume. The photos will include digital touch-ups and alterations, and participants will receive a free digital copy of the photos after they’ve been processed.

