Meet the Murphysboro native in a new reality TV show

CARBONDALE — A Southern Illinois native is among a select group of entrepreneurs from across the country invited to grow their businesses and themselves through a two-week, made-for-television experience.

Autumn Grant, a Murphysboro native who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, was one of the contestants in “The Blox,” a reality television production designed to further start-up businesses. Grant is the owner of The Kind Poppy, an online retailer focusing on environmentally-friendly beauty, cosmetic and personal care items. She said the show could be described as “Big Brother” meets “Shark Tank.”

As a part of the production, Grant spent two weeks living in a Kanas City-area mansion owned by the show’s producer and entrepreneurship guru and coach Wes Bergmann. Bergmann operates a small business incubator called BetaBlox. He first gained notoriety as a cast member for MTV’s “Real World” in 2005.

Grant said the show, which is currently in post-production, is likely to air on one or more streaming services later this year. She said negotiations are underway with platforms such as Facebook TV, Hulu and Netflix.

She said each day in “The Blox” was spent in classes with industry experts on topics and then later in the day contestants would craft a “pitch” for their business relevant to topics covered. The experts served as judges.

“We had just learned how we could apply something to our business and then we had 20 minutes to write out a pitch about the topic we just learned before presenting it in front of the coaches. It was super intimidating,” she said. “We did that every single day.”

Grant said contestants were judged not only on their pitches, but on a variety of other factors throughout their stay in the mansion. Earning points throughout the day, top point-getters would face off in a daily “Blox Off.” She says she was selected for this round of the competition twice.

“At the end, whoever go the most points overall would win. It was a super-intense experience, but it was just so awesome,” Grant recalled. “It felt like we were in business school and some would have called all of us contestants, but I just called them my peers. Some came in with a mindset and strategies to win, but most of us, I would say, looked at it as more of an opportunity to learn.”

Still, Grant said she wanted to be competitive in the daily competitions as well as the show’s overall scoring.

“I definitely wanted to win, but in the end I knew my ultimate prize was my own business, no matter what place I got in this experience,” she said. “What is really important is what I am taking away from it.”

She said even when daily filming was complete – about 10:30 p.m. – many of the participants continued to interact, getting to know one another and learning from individual and collective experiences.

“Everyone turned out to be like family, I was not expecting that,” she said. “It was great to be around 30 others who understood what I was experiencing with my business and who could really talk about what we’ve been through.

Grant said she is unable to share results of the program just yet, but said she regardless of the show’s airing or outcome, it was a great experience for her.

“The biggest thing I took away was re-focusing on my purpose and my passion. It was like getting my battery charged,” she said.

