Southern Business: Building permits
Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale

Derek Perry, 1200 W. Freeman, $13,418

George Martin, 122 S. Mark Court, $4,826

Chris Barrett, 408 W. Mill St., $270,300

Elizabeth Huffman, 109 Archelle Drive, $101,208

Estrella Godinez, 715 N. Giant City Road, $5,000

Marion

Enrico Castellano, 1806 Mulligan Drive, $170,000

Jessica Force, 1900 Norman Road, $5,000

Geoff Geittmann, 1516 Broeking Road, $31,000

David Andrews, 1200 S. Holland St., $96,721

Vernon Raigan, 1714 Felts Drive, $200,000

Eli Morgan, 2703 Winter Lane, $5,000

Harry and Rita Craig, 607 N. Garfield St., $2,485

Kenneth Lindsey, 515 E. College St., $1,850

Kenneth Graul, 704 E. Jefferson St, $10,000

Lonnie Mudd, 513 S. Second St., $14,200

Michael Horn, 100 N. Chaberlain Drive, $1,200

Charles Clark, 2012 Spring Garden Lane, $125,000

Marion Rentals, 1210 N. Van Buren St., $250,000

Michael Mosler, 103 Valentine Lane, $1,800

Allison Foster, 1209 Anderson Drive, $7,000

Metropolis

Clearwave, 5367 Industrial Park, $3,500

Linda Rick, 804 W. 10th St., $14,500

Scott Deming, 1203 Ferry St., $3,500

Steve Walters, 702 E. Fifth St., $3,500

A-1 Automotive, 721 Ferry St., $8,500

Robert Wyre, 614 Vienna St., $2,300

Larry Grace, 721 Metropokis St., $50

Charles Saylor, 748 E. 12th St., $4,500 

Mount Vernon

Jennifer and Todd Green, 2701 Casey Ave., $4,000

IL Dept. of Natural Resources, 510 N. Seventh St., $0

IL Dept. of Natural Resources, 508 N. Seventh St., $0

IL Dept. of Natural Resources, 506 N. Seventh St., $0

IL Dept. of Natural Resources, 504 N. Seventh St., $0

IL Dept. of Natural Resources, 500 N. Seventh St., $0

IL Dept. of Natural Resources, 1 Bishop Court, $0

IL Dept. of Natural Resources, 508 N. Eighth St., $0

IL Dept. of Natural Resources, 510 N. Eighth St., $0

IL Dept. of Natural Resources, 511 N. Eighth St., $0

Dorothy Porter, 709 S. 15th St., $350

Cook Properties of IL, LLC, 4624 Broadway, $0

Troy Parrish, 215 S. 11th St., $0

SMJ/Verizon Wireless, 1501 Harlan Road, $15,000

InnoTech, 915 S. 13th St., $350,000

King Machine, 13 Industrial Drive, $5,000

Aletha and Cecil Thomas, 1104 Herbert St., $20,000

Jefferson County Housing Authority, 4217 Rose Lane, $371,172

Ricky and Rebecca Keller, 5 Lyons Court $2,000

Kenneth and Amanda Karrick, 1304 S. 25th St., $6,200

Murphysboro

Walmart, 6495 Country Club Road, $795,400

Paula Shepard, 2034 W. Clutts Drive, Lot 18, $700

Timothy and Kimberly Sims, 322 N. 11th St., $1,500

Janet Hunter, 1839 Edith St., $13,000

Carl Alexander, 2205 McCord, $6,000

Matt Marjanovich, 2020 Herbert St., $3,400

Jane Bryant, 1034 Roberta Drive, $4,000

